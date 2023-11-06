scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares picture of Raha; calls her ‘baby tiger’

By Agency News Desk
Alia Bhatt shares picture of Raha; calls her 'baby tiger'
Alia Bhatt _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt on Monday celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Raha along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her daughter in a set of pictures and a video.

Alia posted on behalf of both herself and husband Ranbir, who is not officially on Instagram.

The first picture features an adorable cake smash, the second shows Raha holding marigold flowers. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose song.

Alia Bhatt | Ranbir Kapoor | Raha _ Pic Courtesy Instagram
Alia Bhatt | Ranbir Kapoor | Raha _ pic courtesy instagram

The actress wrote in the caption, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger.. we love you more than love itself.”

Earlier in the day, Raha’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan, and aunt Riddhima Kapoor took to their respective Instagram stories to wish Raha and express their surprise at how she’s already turned one.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.

Pic. Sourcealiaabhatt
Img. Sourcealiaabhatt
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian women to take on Germany, NZ, Japan, USA as FIH reveals pools for Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024
Next article
PKL is the biggest sports league after cricket in India, says Dabang Delhi‘s Naveen Kumar
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US