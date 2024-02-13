All work, no romance for Tanuj Virwani this V-Day

‘Inside Edge’ actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently got married to his longtime partner Tanya Jacob, will not be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his wife this year as he is busy with work. “While I understand the importance and essence of celebrating love on that day since it is all about love, I am definitely not upset because I am working that day. I am of the opinion that love is a feeling and emotion that needs to be worked upon daily and that’s why you need to make your partner feel that happy, proud and special on a regular basis,” Tanuj, son of veteran star Rati Agnihotri said.

“Besides, having a really understanding and cooperative partner helps and that’s where Tanya, my wife, makes my life all the more beautiful. Some time back, we had a brilliant time together as a family while getting married and after that, we had a beautiful honeymoon together where we were all about each other,” he added.

The actor understands celebrations are important, but adds that work also can’t stop and calls it their “first priority”.

Tanuj said: “Celebrations can wait and can take a backseat for a while and we can always have it going sooner or later. I am someone who thinks that way and I am so glad my partner thinks alike. We will have our celebrations sooner or later but right now, it’s all about work and shooting for me on February 14 and I don’t have any regrets about it.”

Tanuj is known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in the 2017 series ‘Inside Edge’. He has also starred in ‘Code M’ and ‘Poison’. He was seen starring opposite Sunny Leone in the film ‘One Night Stand’. He was last seen in ‘Cartel’.