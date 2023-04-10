scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

Actor Anil Kapoor, known to be one of the fittest actors of his generation, is often lauded by the audience for his youthful looks at the age of 66.

By Agency News Desk
For Anil Kapoor it is time for 'Sexy at 60' - fighter mode on
Anil Kapoor fighter mode on Sexy at 60 _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, known to be one of the fittest actors of his generation, is often lauded by the audience for his youthful looks at the age of 66. The actor once again left the audience stunned when he worked out in subzero temperature. The ‘Parinda’ actor recently posted videos in which he was seen working out in minus 110 degree Celcius with the help of an oxygen mask.

Anil is currently busy with his next film ‘Fighter’ which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Oberoi, and he is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve the desired fitness levels for the film since it’s an action film and demands a lot physically from actors.

In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen undergoing cryotherapy. He can be seen working out shirtless in an enclosed area with temperatures that are unfathomable. In the second video, the actor also showed a thumbs-up sign while jumping and jogging. He wrote in the caption: “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya…its time to be Sexy at 60…#fightermodeon.”

Soon after Anil posted the video, members of the film fraternity and his fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the actor’s dedication and single point focus to excel at such an age.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who was recently seen in ‘Zwigato’, wrote: “Wah wah wah. mujhe b karna hai.”

Actress Tisca Chopra commented: ‘Wow.”

Pic. Sourceanilskapoor
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram
Next article
Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Technology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US