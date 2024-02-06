Archana Puran Singh on son Ayushmaan's b'day: Everyday with you is a celebration

Actress Archana Puran Singh on Tuesday showered love on her son Ayushmaan Sethi on the occasion of his birthday, saying everyday with him is a celebration. Archana is married to actor Parmeet Sethi, and the couple have two sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

The actress known for her work in movies like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Krrish’, among others, took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video, wherein we she can be seen posing with her son candidly.

The montage video features candid pictures of mother and son duo, having fun with each other.

The video is captioned as: “Every day with you is a celebration… Happy birthday son #unfiltered.”

Archana is known for her infectious laughter in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The standup comedy and chat show is hosted by Kapil Sharma.

She was also the judge in ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

On the other hand, Parmeet, who is best known for his role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was last seen in the movie ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’.

He also featured in the web series ‘Special Ops 1.5’. Parmeet has recently directed the web show ‘Hack Crimes Online’.