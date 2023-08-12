scorecardresearch
Arjun Rampal flaunts washboard abs in jaw-dropping transformation pic

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has treated his fans with a new picture of his transformation for the upcoming film ‘Crak – Jeetega toh Jiyega’ starring Vidyut Jammwal. 

Arjun took to Instagram, where he showcased his jaw-dropping transformation for his upcoming high-octane action film ‘Crakk’.

In a side-by-side “before and after” picture, Rampal revealed his fitness journey.

He captioned it: “Before and After”

Even his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, couldn’t resist sharing the impressive post on her Instagram story with a sweet caption, “Forever in awe of this man, his hardwork and consistency”.

‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film.

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win.

It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Arjun will also be seen in ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, an upcoming period war romantic drama film directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. The film stars Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar, and Digangana Suryavanshi.

The actor will also be seen in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, an action comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema.

–IANS

dc/prw

