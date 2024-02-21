From shahid kapoor -mira rajput to sara ali khan, ananya panday: celebs in goa for rakul preet singh-jackky bhagnani nuptials

As the wedding ceremony of the Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani inches closer, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry were seen arriving at the Goa airport on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor was the first to arrive with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor, who is getting a lot of positivity for his latest release ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, sported a dapper look with a white T-shirt, matching jacket and blue denims. He rounded off his looks with round black sunglasses.

Mira looked beautiful in a breezy white and green floral co-ord set. She kept her hair open, used minimal makeup, and accessorised the look with black square-shaped sunglasses, and a big brown handbag.

Ananya Panday, who delivered a creditable performance in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

The diva was sporting a casual, no-frills look white tank top, beige shorts, matching long shirt and pair of brown slippers. She opted for a no-makeup look, and kept her hair open.

Aditya stole the hearts of the onlookers with his looks he wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt, brown joggers, black sneakers, cap and sunglasses.

The soon-to-be parents Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal (plus a much visible baby bump) arrived in style at the airport. The actore opted for a tye-and-dye pink and orange jacket, white tee-shirt and blue denims.

Natasha wore a neon-green dress and paired it with a white-and-black striped shrug.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a chic and sporty look black leather jacket, blue straight denims, and white sneakers. She rounded off the look with a black sling back, OG sunglasses, and kept her hair open. She was carrying her cuppa in her hand.

Rakul and Jackky are set to have two wedding ceremonies on Wednesday. The first will be a Sikh wedding with Anand Karaj, and the second will be a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s respective parentage.