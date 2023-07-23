scorecardresearch
From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine

Adah Sharma

Being in the showbiz is not easy, one needs to take care to look fit and feel good on screen. Actress Adah Sharma has shared her morning routine, which does not seem easy. Adah, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release ‘The Kerala Story’, is also a trained Kathak dancer and trained in martial arts such as Kalaripayattu and Mallakhamb.

So how does she start her day?

Adah said: “I start my day with three litres of salt water followed by a process called Shankha Prakshalana which is a process to cleanse the entire intestinal tract followed by yoga asanas. Mid morning I have a glass of neem juice.”

She keeps herself very well hydrated as well.

What about working out?

“I start my workout with Trataka which is a meditation that involves staring at a single point at the flame of a diya for 13 mins. Silambam practice for 20mins, nunchaku practice for 40 mins, mudgal practice for 15 mins.”

On the work front, Adah will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Shreyas Talpade in the upcoming thriller titled ‘The Game of Girgit’, which is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular amongst the youngsters in recent times.

The youth across the globe was incessantly hooked to the game and it became a major point of discussion as it led to various hazardous events and deaths that took place due to the ‘The Blue Whale’ challenge that was associated with the game.

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is played the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among many other women went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

‘The Kerala Story’ has been written and directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

