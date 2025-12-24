Hrithik Roshan Sets the Dance Floor on Fire With Sons at Cousin’s Wedding—Videos Go Viral!

Hrithik Roshan knows how to make every celebration unforgettable, and his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding was no exception. The actor transformed the joyous occasion into a full-blown dance party as he hit the floor with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, Hrithik’s energetic performance quickly became the highlight of the festivities, with videos from the evening now dominating social media.

In one of the viral clips, Hrithik is seen dancing effortlessly with Hrehaan, Hridhaan, and Saba, clearly soaking in the happiness of the moment. Adding to the family fun were his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan, who joined the group on the dance floor. The crowd was treated to a nostalgic vibe as they grooved to Sukhbir’s iconic 1999 hit Ishq Tera Tadpave. Hrithik’s signature moves once again reminded fans why he continues to be hailed as one of Bollywood’s finest dancers.

For the wedding celebration, Hrithik kept it stylish yet understated in a black outfit. Hrehaan opted for a traditional white ethnic look, while Hridhaan twinned with his father in black, making their coordinated appearance even more eye-catching. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One fan wrote, “Hrithik Roshan’s kids have inherited all the right things,” while another commented, “The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire!” Many praised the trio’s energy, calling their moves “effortless yet electrifying.”

Earlier in the week, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a heartwarming family picture from the wedding, announcing, “Eshaan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!” He was also seen posing with the bride, smiling warmly for the cameras.

Hrithik was spotted making a stylish entry at the wedding venue with his sons, greeting photographers politely before heading inside. He had also attended the pre-wedding ceremony with Saba, Hrehaan, and Hridhaan. For that occasion, Hrithik wore a light pink kurta, while Saba looked radiant in a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery. The boys complemented the festive mood in matching light yellow kurtas.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad when the couple made a public appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration. Previously married to Sussanne Khan, Hrithik shares a cordial relationship with her, and the two co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, following their divorce in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.