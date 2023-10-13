Hrithik Roshan takes metro ride for 'action shoot', clicks selfies with fans

Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan on Friday opted for a eco-friendly commute and took a metro ride as he headed to work, leaving his swanky car behind. In a heart-winning move, Hrithik joined the daily grind of the metro and blended in with the commuters. The actor who is an ardent social media user took to his Instagram account and shared a string of photos and videos of his metro ride. He can be seen wearing a navy blue half sleeved t-shirt, and a matching cap. The actor is flaunting his toned biceps.

The photos show Hrithik taking selfies with fans, mostly females of all age groups. There is also a video of Hrithik standing in the corner, holding the handle. Another video shows school girls happily screaming after seeing their favourite actor.

Hrithik captioned the post: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me.The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.”

The post is liked by Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana. Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad commented: “Love”, with a smiley and red heart emoji. Actor Gajraj Rao dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.

After these pictures which took Instagram by a storm of love, fans can’t stop pouring comments filled with admiration for the actor. They wrote: “Celebrity who believes to live a common man’s life. Hat’s off to you sir (sic).”

“Life in a metro,” wrote another.

“Ur always kind.”

“Such a pyaaara human.”

“The sweetest post on Instagram today.”

“biceps,” said another.

On the work front, Hrithik has an aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.