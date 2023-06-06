scorecardresearch
Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun in her "babymoon".

Mother-to-be and actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun in her “babymoon”. Ileana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some pictures having a gala time at the beach.

Without revealing the destination, Ileana flaunted her blooming baby bump in one of the images.

She captioned it: “Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too.”

Other pictures showed her feet covered in sand and anklets made out of sea shells, which she captioned: “Sandy toes, happy heart”.

Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy in April. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

Earlier several reports claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

