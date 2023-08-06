scorecardresearch
Kajol shares glimpse from her b'day: This day was filled with blessings and all the good things

Actress Kajol shared a glimpse from her 49th birthday and said that the day was filled with blessings and all the good things.

By Agency News Desk
Kajol shares glimpse from her birthday
Kajol _ pic courtesy twitter

Actress Kajol shared a glimpse from her 49th birthday and said that the day was filled with blessings and all the good things. Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Kajol shared a picture where she is seen talking on the phone but the focus is on the fancy birthday cake, which has “Happy Birthday” written on it.

She wrote: “This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed , I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me..”

“I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back .. #birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful.”

Kajol turned 49 on Saturday and her filmmaker-actor husband Ajay Devgn had the best birthday post for her. He shared a funny clip and wrote: “Tareef karu kya teri… Happy Birthday @kajol.”

Kajol is the recipient of numerous accolades. She was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi (1992) while still in school. She subsequently quit her studies, and had commercial successes in Baazigar (1993), opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Yeh Dillagi (1994).

She has also starred in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and an avenger in Dushman, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Fanaa My Name Is Khan, Dilwale and Tanhaji. She made her digital debut with Tribhanga and The Trial.

