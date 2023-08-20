scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam's 'bundle of joy' on his first birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday showered love on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu, as he turned one.

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor - Sonam Kapoor - Vayu _ pics courtesy instagram

Sonam and her businessman husband Anand welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a photo of her best friend Sonam with her son, wherein they can be seen sitting on a couch, and the actress is holding a balloon in one hand.

The black and white picture shows Sonam in loungewear, and Vayu sitting on the lap of his mommy. Kareena captioned the lovely picture as: “Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy! Sending so much love & blessings @sonamkapoor @anandahuja.”

Sonam shared Kareena’s post on her Instagram Stories. Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in 2018.

On the film front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She next has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

Sonam was last seen as Gia in the movie ‘Blind’. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija, and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

