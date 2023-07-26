scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

Kiara Advani was the definition of Barbie as she walked the runway for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week in Delhi on Tuesday night.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp
Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

Kiara Advani was the definition of Barbie as she walked the runway for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week in Delhi on Tuesday night. She was the showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kiara’s husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t make it to the show but his mother Rimma Malhotra made up for his absence and how.

While Kiara Advani’s runway walk was perfection personified, it was her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra cheering for the actress from the front row that has our heart. Rimma Malhotra was also seen blowing kisses as Kiara walked the ramp. Later, after the show, she gave Kiara Advani a big hug.

She walked the ramp looking like an Indian Barbie as she could be seen wearing a pink, intricately designed mermaid lehenga from the Falguni and Shane Peacock couture collection.

Kiara tied the knot with her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, and since then, they have been grabbing all the attention in the world. Kiara’s bond with her mother-in-law has often been seen, and for that, the actress got lauded as ‘sanskari’ bahu as well.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening
'No, not at all': David Warner brushes off Oval retirement rumours
