Kiara Advani was the definition of Barbie as she walked the runway for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week in Delhi on Tuesday night. She was the showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kiara’s husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t make it to the show but his mother Rimma Malhotra made up for his absence and how.

While Kiara Advani’s runway walk was perfection personified, it was her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra cheering for the actress from the front row that has our heart. Rimma Malhotra was also seen blowing kisses as Kiara walked the ramp. Later, after the show, she gave Kiara Advani a big hug.

She walked the ramp looking like an Indian Barbie as she could be seen wearing a pink, intricately designed mermaid lehenga from the Falguni and Shane Peacock couture collection.

Kiara tied the knot with her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, and since then, they have been grabbing all the attention in the world. Kiara’s bond with her mother-in-law has often been seen, and for that, the actress got lauded as ‘sanskari’ bahu as well.