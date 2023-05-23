scorecardresearch
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough met the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and shared pictures from their chat session.

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough with Dalai Lama _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough met the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and shared pictures from their chat session. Preity took to Instagram, where she shared series of pictures. In the images, Preity could be seen smiling while Gene could be seen holding the Dalai Lama’s hand. The next pictures featured the three talking in a room.

She captioned the pictures: “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting.”

Moments later, she again shared a picture of herself but from her car. She could be seen holding a plate of street food.

“First stop after landing back,” she wrote.

Preity and Gene got married in 2016, in Los Angeles. The two welcomed their twins Gia and Jai in 2021.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
