scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Preity G Zinta went down the memory lane and recalled a vivid memory from the shoot of ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’.

The actress talked about Sussanne Khan, and how she used to make ‘best sandwiches’.

Preity has recently celebrated the 20 years of the cult science fiction film ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The movie which released in 2003, revolved around Rohit (Hrithik), a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being (Jaadoo) with his late father Sanjay’s (Rakesh Roshan) computer.

The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Preity), Rohit’s friend, who falls in love with him.

Reminiscing the memories from the shoot of the movie, Preity told IANS: “We were in Canada shooting for the songs, and Sussanne was also there. She would make the best sandwiches for us. She is a close friend of mine too. We would be sitting out there having these yummy sandwiches, we would stuff ourselves with these tasty treats. I am a big foodie, so that memory has me reminiscing.”

Sussanne is the former wife of Hrithik Roshan. The couple got married in 2000 and ended their marriage in 2013.

Further elaborating on the memories, Preity said: “Besides that, I think the shot that made it to the trailer where I flipped my hair and looked back. I remember we were driving, and I was so sleepy as it was an early morning shoot. We were all in the bus and suddenly Rakesh Sir said to Ravi (DOP), ‘Isn’t this a beautiful shot? Take it.’ So that was really spontaneous as the shot made it to the trailer unexpectedly!”

“That’s how films were made, and you know, it was part of being spontaneous. There were so many things, I remember being so tired sometimes, but always being happy, laughing and having fun. It was truly about friendship because my friends were all there, and I was just working with my friends,” shared the ‘Soldier’ fame actress.

‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ was re-released in theatres on August 4. Directed and Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the flick starred Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

–IANS

sp/prw

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby
Next article
132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

News

Timothée Chalamet also wanted to be cast in ‘Barbie’

News

Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Technology

Global smartphone shipments to hit decade low in 2023, Apple near top spot

News

Aaliya Siddiqui and Aashika Bhatia visit Abhishek Malhan at the hospital

News

Demi Moore posts pic of daughter in agonising throes of childbirth

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors remove over 15 kg cyst from woman that made her look pregnant

News

Alisha Parveen: My mother instilled love of theatre within me

Technology

India's traditional PC market declines 15.3% in June quarter, HP leads

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner ‘desi Barbie’ as she shares her ‘feels’

News

Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple and seen wearing locket given by Abhishek Malhan

News

Arjun Kapoor's mantra is 'Life is short, make your weekends long'

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat Nephrology Association ends strike, awaits govt response

Sports

Para Powerlifting Worlds: India's Parmjeet aims to change colour of his historic medal in Dubai

News

CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US