Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white saree; Fans call her Desi Girl forever

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a white saree. The actress looked gorgeous as she draped an easy-breezy floral saree from Sabyasachi in an ivory colour palette.

The graceful drape featured pastel prints in pink, lavender, brown, and green on the base of ivory. She teamed the drape with a sleeveless blouse matching the saree. The blouse showcased a deep V-neckline and added a modern spin to Priyanka’s look. For accessories, Priyanka picked a chunky choker necklace cand statement rings. Leaving her mane loose sleekly, the diva opted for glam makeup with a bold red lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, and well-contoured cheeks. She chose a white and blue neckpiece and completed her look with red lipstick and blow-dried hair.

The video of her look was soon posted on Instagram by a known paparazzo account. In the video, Priyanka was seen stepping out of the elevator as she proceeded to stand and pose for the paparazzi with a smile.