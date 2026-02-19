Priyanka Chopra Just Redefined Modern Ethnic Glam in Yellow Gown at The Bluff After-Party

There’s a reason Priyanka Chopra continues to reign as a global style icon. Known for pushing fashion boundaries, the actress once again delivered a standout moment — this time at the after-party of her upcoming film The Bluff.

For the glamorous evening, Priyanka chose a stunning creation by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble came from his The Divine Androgyne Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection, first unveiled in Paris.

Named “Golden Arc,” the saffron-hued saree gown beautifully blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern couture. Crafted from fluid chiffon, the outfit featured a structured corseted silhouette paired with a sculpted wrap bodice. The design unfolded into soft pleats, creating graceful movement with every step.

The asymmetrical one-shoulder style added a contemporary twist, highlighting Priyanka’s collarbones and neckline. Ruched detailing at the waist enhanced the silhouette, while a thigh-high slit brought a bold edge to the otherwise elegant look. A dramatic cape-like extension flowed from the shoulder, forming a sweeping train that added theatrical flair to the outfit.

Keeping her styling minimal yet impactful, Priyanka paired the statement ensemble with gold-toned pointed heels featuring ankle straps. The metallic finish complemented the warmth of the saffron hue perfectly. Instead of layering on jewellery, she allowed the outfit to take centre stage, accessorising only with a small gold bag that matched her footwear.

Her beauty look echoed the sophistication of the ensemble. Priyanka opted for a radiant, dewy base with soft under-eye concealer and a peachy-pink blush for a natural glow. Neutral eyeshadows with a hint of shimmer defined her eyes, while precise eyeliner added subtle drama. Her brows were neatly sculpted yet soft, framing her face effortlessly.

To complete the glam, she chose a coral-toned lip colour with a satin finish. Her sleek, wavy hairstyle added the final touch of polish, perfectly balancing the modern and traditional elements of the look.

Whether she’s embracing ethnic couture or commanding attention in Western silhouettes, Priyanka consistently proves her fashion versatility. With this striking appearance, she once again showcased her ability to reinvent classic styles while staying unapologetically bold.

From red carpets to after-parties, Priyanka Chopra continues to set the bar high — reminding everyone why she remains one of fashion’s most celebrated trendsetters.