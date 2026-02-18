Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Spotlight With a Sweet Kiss at The Bluff Premiere

It was a red carpet moment straight out of a romance movie when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at the world premiere of her upcoming film The Bluff in Los Angeles. While the evening celebrated Priyanka’s latest cinematic venture, it was her undeniable chemistry with husband Nick that truly stole the show.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, smiling warmly for photographers. But the moment that melted hearts everywhere came when they paused, turned toward each other, and shared a quick, affectionate kiss in front of the cameras.

Fans online were quick to swoon over the adorable display of love — and honestly, can you blame them?

Priyanka made a striking fashion statement in a dramatic brown gown that reflected her fierce character in the film. The outfit featured a sculpted leather corset-style breastplate with intricate embossed detailing, inspired by her role as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. The structured bodice flowed into a softly draped wrap skirt, creating a powerful yet elegant silhouette.

Nick perfectly complemented her look in a coordinated brown shirt paired with tailored trousers, proving once again that the couple’s style game is just as strong as their romance.

Public displays of affection are nothing new for these two. Whether Priyanka is cheering at Jonas Brothers concerts or Nick is supporting her at global film events, the duo consistently delivers major relationship goals.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan back in December 2018. In 2022, they embraced parenthood by welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Despite their busy global careers, they continue to show up for each other — and moments like this remind fans why they remain one of the world’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the late 19th-century Caribbean and follows a former pirate forced to confront her past to protect her family.

Alongside Priyanka, the film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison, and others.

The action-packed drama is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.