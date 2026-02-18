Klay Thompson’s Jaw-Dropping Gift to Megan Thee Stallion Will Leave You Speechless!

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion marked her 31st birthday on February 15 in unforgettable style — thanks to an extravagant surprise from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson.

The basketball player gifted Megan a luxurious powder-blue Bentley, a moment that quickly became the highlight of her tropical birthday celebration. The surprise was revealed through photos shared from their getaway, where the luxury car was presented with a large bow — instantly capturing fans’ attention online.

The couple, who made their relationship public in July 2025, celebrated the occasion with a romantic beachside trip filled with scenic views, upscale experiences, and intimate moments.

Megan later shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, including photos of herself smiling beside the car and holding its keys.

Reflecting on the trip, she expressed gratitude to Thompson, describing the celebration as one she wasn’t ready to see end.

The luxurious vehicle is reportedly a Bentley Mulsanne — a model known for its exclusivity and elegance. Production of the Mulsanne has since been discontinued by Bentley Motors, making it an even more distinctive gift.

Fans were quick to react to the gesture, flooding social media with excitement and admiration for both the gift and the couple’s growing bond.

The birthday celebration came shortly after Megan marked Thompson’s own birthday earlier in the month. The NBA player turned 36 on February 8, and Megan shared a heartfelt tribute to him online.

Their relationship has progressed steadily since going public. By October 2025, the couple had reportedly reached a major milestone by purchasing a home together.

They also made a red-carpet appearance in New York City during Megan’s debut Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala — further cementing their status as a high-profile couple.

Interestingly, Megan had previously admitted that she did not anticipate their romance when they first met on the red carpet last summer.

Now, with this grand birthday gesture, their relationship continues to draw attention — blending romance with a shared appreciation for life’s finer moments.