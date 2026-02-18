Psycho Saiyaan Trailer Reveals Romance With A Sinister Twist Starring Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash

Love may begin with tenderness and promise, but in Psycho Saiyaan, it soon takes a darker turn. Amazon MX Player’s upcoming romance thriller explores how devotion can quietly transform into obsession — and how passion can become suffocating.

Headlined by Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka, the series is set to stream for free from February 25 on Amazon MX Player. The recently unveiled trailer hints at a story where romance slowly spirals into psychological tension.

At the heart of the narrative is Kartik, a poetic and idealistic young man from Ujjain who believes he has found his soulmate in Charu. To him, love is eternal — something sacred that must be protected at any cost.

But as his attachment deepens, so does his need for control.

What begins as intense affection gradually shifts into possessiveness. Kartik follows Charu across cities, challenges those who stand in his way, and becomes increasingly consumed by his belief in destiny-driven love.

Set across Ujjain, Katni and even extending to Georgia, the series blends romance with emotional manipulation, shifting loyalties and emerging criminal influences.

Amid this turbulent world stands a powerful figure played by Ravi Kishan — a character whose influence alters the course of events each time he appears, introducing unpredictability and tension into the narrative.

The show aims to push beyond traditional love stories, exploring how unchecked emotions can blur moral boundaries.

For Tejasswi Prakash, Psycho Saiyaan marks a significant milestone — her acting debut in the OTT space. Her character Charu begins as someone grounded in trust and comfort, but soon finds herself navigating uncertainty and fear as her world begins to change.

Her journey reflects emotional awakening as she confronts unsettling truths about the love she once believed in.

Meanwhile, Kartik’s arc, portrayed by Anud Singh Dhaka, moves away from the typical romantic hero narrative. His belief in grand, destiny-led love slowly leads him into a psychological descent, raising questions about the fine line between passion and obsession.

As tensions escalate and loyalties fracture, the series builds toward an emotional crescendo where love itself becomes unpredictable.

Streaming exclusively from February 25, Psycho Saiyaan presents romance not just as a feeling — but as a force capable of both creation and destruction.