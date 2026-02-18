Tamannaah Bhatia’s No-Makeup Look Is Winning Hearts — Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking About It

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia proved this week that effortless beauty never goes out of style. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport embracing simplicity with a refreshing no-makeup look — and fans couldn’t stop admiring her natural glow.

Dressed in a breezy white outfit paired with a dupatta, Tamannaah kept her appearance minimal yet elegant. With just a handbag and her phone as accessories, she radiated confidence and calm energy while walking through the airport. The understated look struck a chord with fans who praised her for choosing authenticity over heavy glam.

Her airport appearance comes shortly after she attended the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore earlier this year.

Tamannaah shared glimpses from the spiritually charged night, which included meditation, music, and dance. In viral clips from the event, she was seen dancing joyfully near the iconic Adiyogi statue while dressed in traditional white attire.

The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, brought together thousands of devotees for an all-night vigil filled with prayers, chanting, and performances. Tamannaah’s participation beautifully blended spirituality with artistic expression — earning her praise across social media.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time her airport fashion has grabbed attention.

Earlier, the Odela 2 actress was spotted rocking a laid-back athleisure look. She wore a navy-blue quarter-zip pullover paired with matching track pants — a perfect mix of comfort and style.

She elevated the casual outfit with black-framed glasses, a Y2K-inspired trend that has made a strong comeback recently. Popularised globally by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Zendaya, the “dorky glasses” aesthetic has now been embraced by Bollywood divas as part of the modern office-siren vibe.

On the work front, Tamannaah continues to stay busy with an exciting lineup across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries. Known for balancing action, thriller, and comedy genres, she is currently working on multiple projects following a successful 2024.

With her blend of grounded spirituality, effortless fashion, and versatile career choices, Tamannaah continues to capture attention both on and off screen.