Rashmika Mandanna Hides From Cameras — Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed?

Rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reaching fever pitch as speculation about their alleged wedding continues to dominate headlines.

While neither of the stars has officially confirmed the news, fresh developments have only intensified curiosity among fans.

On February 18, Rashmika was spotted in the city, but what caught everyone’s attention was her attempt to stay away from the limelight.

In a viral paparazzi video, the actress was seen wearing a mask and deliberately avoiding cameras. She quickly got into her car without posing or interacting with photographers — a rare move that has sparked even more buzz amid ongoing wedding rumours.

Interestingly, she was also recently spotted visiting a salon, which further fueled speculation that preparations for a big personal event may already be underway.

According to reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26 in a private ceremony.

Sources claim the celebrations will begin on February 24 and remain extremely intimate, with only close family members in attendance.

No phones will be allowed at the wedding

Even the photography team has signed NDAs

No film industry celebrities have been invited

The focus appears to be on keeping the occasion deeply personal and away from public scrutiny.

Reports also suggest that two separate pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken place — one hosted by Rashmika’s maternal family and another by Vijay’s family.

In a heartwarming detail, the couple has allegedly written handwritten notes to guests requesting only their blessings instead of gifts.

Additionally, it is believed both actors have planned to take a month-long break from work after the wedding.

Adding fuel to the fire, a supposed wedding invitation has surfaced online.

The card hints at:

A private wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026

A grand reception on March 4

The reception is reportedly set to take place at Taj Krishna, located in Banjara Hills.

The invite describes the ceremony as a “small and intimate” celebration and warmly invites loved ones to join the couple for the reception festivities.

Despite mounting rumours, viral sightings, and the alleged invite, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed any wedding plans.

However, the mystery, secrecy, and timing have left fans wondering — is one of 2026’s biggest celebrity weddings just days away?