Sidharth Malhotra Loses His Father — Actor’s Emotional Tribute Will Move You

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who reportedly passed away on February 14, 2026. A former Merchant Navy captain, Sunil Malhotra breathed his last peacefully in his sleep after battling a prolonged illness.

According to reports, Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, immediately rushed to Delhi upon receiving the heartbreaking news to be with their family during this difficult time. The last rites were conducted in an intimate ceremony attended by close relatives and loved ones.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Soon after, Sidharth took to social media to share a deeply emotional tribute along with a series of rare photographs of his father.

In his moving note, he described Sunil Malhotra as a man defined by honesty, integrity, and unwavering values. He reflected on his father’s life as one guided by discipline without harshness and strength without ego — qualities that left a lasting impression on him.

Sidharth revealed that even after suffering a stroke that confined him to a wheelchair, his father’s spirit never wavered. He continued to face life’s challenges with remarkable courage and grace.

The actor also wrote that his father’s integrity remains his greatest inheritance and his strength continues to guide him every day.

In a touching closing line, he expressed how deeply his father shaped his identity, vowing to carry forward his values and legacy.

A Bond Beyond Words

Over the years, Sidharth had often spoken about the close bond he shared with his father. In earlier interviews, he had opened up about his father’s prolonged health struggles and how the family remained strong through the journey.

Sources close to the family have requested privacy as they cope with the loss.

On The Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Tushar Jalota.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest, where he takes on a powerful lead role.