Zendaya Reveals What She Really Thought About Robert Pattinson

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are stepping into the spotlight together as they prepare for the release of their upcoming film The Drama. As part of the promotional buzz, the duo recently took part in an engaging and lighthearted conversation where they interviewed each other — and revealed some surprising first impressions.

During the exchange, Zendaya admitted she had formed a preconceived notion about Robert before they actually got to know each other. Having met through mutual friends, she initially perceived him as quiet, reserved, and somewhat mysterious.

However, her fiancé Tom Holland offered a very different take.

Zendaya shared that Tom described Robert as someone who is fun-loving and constantly joking — a personality she hadn’t experienced firsthand at the time. This contrast between perception and reality amused both actors, especially Robert, who jokingly reacted to her admission.

He quipped that he wished he could maintain an air of mystery, adding that staying silent often makes people assume someone is intimidating. But, he confessed, he simply cannot keep that up for long.

The conversation didn’t stop there. Robert also shared his own first impression of Zendaya, reflecting on how she is often seen as a role model for young fans. He noted that while celebrities are frequently asked whether they feel responsible for setting an example, Zendaya naturally embodies that influence through her presence and work.

Their candid exchange highlighted not just their on-screen chemistry but also their genuine rapport off-screen — something fans can likely expect to see reflected in The Drama.

Zendaya’s personal life also found a brief mention during the discussion. She and Tom Holland got engaged in January 2025, after confirming their relationship publicly four years earlier.

Interestingly, Tom and Robert share a long-standing friendship. The two previously worked together in the 2020 Netflix film The Devil All the Time, further connecting the trio through both professional and personal ties.

As anticipation builds for The Drama, this behind-the-scenes glimpse into their dynamic offers fans an intriguing preview of what’s to come.