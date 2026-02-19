Disappointing Day 6 for Tu Yaa Main: Rs 35 Lakh Wednesday Collection Fails to Impress

The survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, continued its underwhelming run at the box office on Wednesday, recording yet another drop in collections. According to early estimates, the film earned approximately Rs. 30–35 lakh on Day 6, taking its six-day cumulative total to Rs. 4.10 crore nett. With the current trend indicating limited momentum, the film is expected to wrap up its opening week in the range of Rs. 4.35 crore to Rs. 4.50 crore nett.

After a modest start on Friday with Rs. 60 lakh, the film saw a noticeable jump on Saturday, collecting Rs. 1.50 crore. However, the growth proved short-lived as Sunday added Rs. 80 lakh, followed by a steady decline during the weekdays. On Monday, the film managed Rs. 40 lakh, while Tuesday brought in Rs. 45 lakh. Wednesday’s estimated Rs. 35 lakh further highlighted the film’s struggle to maintain consistent footfalls in cinemas.

The total so far stands at Rs. 4.10 crore nett, and trade expectations suggest the film may conclude its theatrical run at around Rs. 5 crore nett in India. Given its current trajectory and the lack of strong hold during weekdays, sustaining momentum into the second week appears unlikely.

The situation becomes more challenging with new releases lined up for the coming Friday. Films such as Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi are set to hit theatres, potentially further reducing screen count and audience attention for Tu Yaa Main. With limited buzz and declining collections, the survival drama may find it difficult to compete against fresh offerings.

Interestingly, the film had opened to slightly better word-of-mouth compared to its rival release, O’Romeo. However, positive feedback alone was not sufficient to drive sustained box office growth. Industry observers believe that stronger audience support during the opening weekend could have altered its trajectory. Instead, the film struggled to convert early curiosity into consistent ticket sales.

One of the key factors affecting the film’s performance appears to be limited awareness among audiences. Despite featuring rising talent and being helmed by an established filmmaker, the promotional reach did not translate into widespread visibility. Additionally, the film’s remake tag may have influenced audience perception, possibly limiting its appeal among viewers seeking original content.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main centers on the survival story of a young, modern couple battling a deadly creature in extreme circumstances. The film blends elements of horror and thriller genres, attempting to deliver an intense cinematic experience. Nambiar is known for his stylized storytelling and has previously directed films such as Wazir, Taish, and Dange. With Tu Yaa Main, he ventured into creature-driven survival drama, aiming to explore fear and human resilience against overwhelming odds.

Despite the intriguing premise and genre appeal, the film has not managed to generate the required theatrical pull. While weekend spikes often provide momentum for mid-budget thrillers, the sharp weekday decline suggests limited repeat viewership and restricted mass acceptance.

At this stage, the focus may gradually shift toward the film’s digital release. Many films in similar situations have found a second life on streaming platforms, where genre-based content often attracts niche audiences. It remains to be seen whether Tu Yaa Main can resonate more strongly with viewers in the OTT space, where word-of-mouth and accessibility can sometimes work more favorably than theatrical exposure.

For now, the box office numbers indicate a modest run with limited commercial impact. With competition intensifying and collections slowing down, Tu Yaa Main appears headed for a below-par theatrical finish, likely closing near the Rs. 5 crore nett mark in India.