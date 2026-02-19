Rajeev Khandelwal’s Eye-Opening Reason Behind Chenab Gandhi Stalling with Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who was recently seen in the web series Amar Viswas streaming on MX Player, opened up about one of the most intriguing missed opportunities of his career — the shelved film Chenab Gandhi, which was originally planned with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor reflected on how the ambitious project failed to materialize despite significant discussions and his strong belief in the script.

Rajeev revealed that at the peak of his popularity, he was approached by a well-known commercial filmmaker. Without initially naming the project, he shared that he had been signed for a two-film deal. However, neither of the films eventually went on floors.

“Knowing that I’m popular, a commercial film director, someone all of you would know, approached me. I was signed by a popular filmmaker from our industry. He signed me for a two-film deal, but the films never took off,” Rajeev said. He explained that although the filmmaker was known for commercial cinema, the script he was offered was one of the finest he had ever come across. Unfortunately, despite the promising material, the project never moved into production.

Confirming that he was referring to Chenab Gandhi, Rajeev emphasized that it was the strength of the script that convinced him to say yes. However, before committing, he made an unusual yet bold request to Bhansali.

The actor recalled telling the director that he wanted to be tested before being finalized. Rajeev said he asked Bhansali to conduct his screen test and look test first. Only after the filmmaker was convinced about casting him did Rajeev want the freedom to read the script and decide whether he would agree to do the film.

He shared that he respectfully told Bhansali, “Please test me first. Tell me that you want me. After that, give me the liberty to ask for the script, and also the freedom to say no. I know you are a senior director, but sir, please conduct my screen test and look test first. The day you tell me, ‘Rajeev, yes… I want you,’ after that I will read the script and then I will also keep my right to say yes or no.”

According to Rajeev, Bhansali appreciated this honesty and approach. The two reportedly met consistently for nearly 15–20 days, discussing the project and preparing for it. Only after this process did Rajeev finally hear the script.

When he eventually listened to the narration, the impact was profound. “I was shaken after hearing it,” he admitted. “I said, ‘I will do it. I want to do it.’ Not because of the setup, but because of the script.”

Despite the strong creative foundation and mutual respect between actor and director, Chenab Gandhi never took off. The reasons for the shelving of the project remain unclear, but it stands as one of the notable ‘what could have been’ moments in Rajeev’s film journey.

During the same conversation, Rajeev also spoke about the importance of thoroughly understanding a script before committing to a project. He revealed that he once rejected a film because he was not satisfied with its screenplay, even though it had significant buzz at the time. According to him, the film eventually failed at the box office, reinforcing his belief that instinct and script evaluation are crucial in an actor’s decision-making process.

Rajeev’s candid reflections highlight his methodical approach toward his career. Rather than being swayed by big names or commercial appeal, he prioritizes strong storytelling and clarity in creative collaboration. His experience with Chenab Gandhi underscores how even promising projects backed by established filmmakers can remain unrealized, despite the best intentions and creative enthusiasm.

While fans may never get to see what Chenab Gandhi could have been, Rajeev Khandelwal’s recollection offers a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes realities of the film industry — where scripts inspire, collaborations excite, and yet, some stories remain untold.