Kirti Kulhari’s Heartwarming New Year Post: A Glimpse into Her Love Life with Rajeev Siddhartha

The New Year has brought with it a dose of romance for fans of Four More Shots Please!. Co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have officially confirmed their relationship, making it Instagram official as they welcomed New Year 2026 together. While rumours about their romance had been swirling since November 2025, the actors have now put all speculation to rest with a heartfelt post that quickly won the internet.

On New Year’s Day, Kirti and Rajeev took to Instagram to share a compilation of cosy, love-filled pictures featuring the two of them together. The caption read, “A picture is worth a thousand words… #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…,” perfectly capturing the understated yet intimate announcement. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages and playful reactions.

Their Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo, who plays Siddhi in the series, also joined in by commenting, “Happy new year lovelies.” However, fans couldn’t resist drawing parallels between real life and reel life. One user wrote, “Wow, you guys look just beautiful together,” while another joked, “Too happy for you guyzz… but yeh toh Siddhi ka pati tha naa.” Another comment read, “Anjana and Mihir in a parallel universe,” leaving fellow fans amused.

In the popular Amazon Prime Video series, Kirti essays the role of Anjana Menon, while Rajeev plays Mihir Shah, who is romantically paired opposite Siddhi, played by Maanvi Gagroo. Their real-life romance has added a delightful twist for viewers who followed their on-screen journeys.

The couple’s dating rumours first sparked last year when fans noticed their affectionate social media exchanges. In November, Kirti shared a photo resting her head on Rajeev’s shoulder with an ice pack on her neck, captioned, “With the #paininmyneck and my #icepack @rajeevsiddhartha.” The post immediately caught fans’ attention. Earlier, during Diwali, Kirti had shared another picture with Rajeev, writing, “Happy Diwali love,” accompanied by a heart emoji. In another Instagram story, the two were seen holding hands as Kirti appeared to bid Rajeev goodbye before his travels.

For those unaware, Kirti Kulhari was previously married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The couple separated in 2021 after five years of marriage, with Kirti stating that the decision was mutual and that she was emotionally in a good place.

With their New Year announcement, Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have clearly started 2026 on a happy, love-filled note—and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.