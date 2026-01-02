Zendaya Is Lining Up One of the Biggest Years in Hollywood With Five Major Projects in 2026

Zendaya is quietly building what could become one of the most dominant years any actor has seen in recent memory. With four major theatrical releases and the return of Euphoria all slated around the same time, 2026 is shaping up to be a career-defining moment for the Emmy-winning actor and global star.

At the centre of it all is the long awaited return of Euphoria. The HBO series has already cemented Zendaya as one of the most powerful performers of her generation, and season three carries enormous expectations. The show is not just a hit, it is a cultural reset every time it drops. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue has become iconic, and her return alone guarantees massive viewership and conversation.

On the big screen, Zendaya’s slate is even more staggering. She is set to appear in Spider Man Brand New Day, continuing her run as MJ in one of the most successful superhero franchises of all time. Every Spider Man release starring Tom Holland has crossed major box office milestones, and Zendaya’s presence has become a core part of that success.

She is also returning to the desert in Dune Part Three. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga has grown into one of the most prestigious and commercially powerful sci fi franchises in recent years. Zendaya’s role as Chani expanded significantly in the second film, and expectations are high for her arc to play an even bigger role in the third installment.

Adding to this already packed lineup is The Odyssey, a major cinematic project that further strengthens her reputation for choosing ambitious, prestige driven roles. While details remain under wraps, the scale of the film and the creative team behind it have already placed it among the most anticipated releases of the year.

Alongside these, Zendaya is also set to star in a high profile drama film, rounding out a slate that spans television, blockbuster franchises, and serious cinematic storytelling. Few actors manage to balance all three lanes at this level, let alone in a single year.

When you look at the combined box office potential of Spider Man, Dune, and The Odyssey, along with the cultural impact of Euphoria, it becomes clear why Zendaya is being seen as the expected highest-grossing actor of 2026. This is not just about numbers. It is about presence. Zendaya is everywhere, and more importantly, she is trusted across genres, studios, and audiences.

What makes this moment stand out is how intentional her career has been. There is no overexposure without purpose. Every role feels calculated, every project adds a new layer, and nothing feels disposable. In an industry that often struggles to build true movie stars, Zendaya has become one by doing the work and choosing wisely.

If all these projects land the way they are expected to, 2026 will not just be a big year for Zendaya. It will be a benchmark year, the kind people look back on and say this is when she truly became untouchable.