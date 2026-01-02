Rani Mukerji Joins Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 3

In what is shaping up to be one of the biggest casting announcements in recent years, Rani Mukerji has officially joined the cast of Oh My God 3. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actress will star alongside Akshay Kumar in the third installment of the much-loved franchise, bringing together two of Bollywood’s most iconic stars from the 90s in a highly anticipated collaboration.

According to a source close to the development, Rani Mukerji’s addition has significantly elevated the scale and excitement surrounding the film. “This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent times,” the source revealed. “Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and with Rani joining the project, it becomes even more special. Her presence adds gravitas, freshness, and a powerful emotional layer to the narrative.”

The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026. Director Amit Rai, who helmed the successful OMG 2, has reportedly cracked a story that is more relevant, impactful, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. “Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect—storytelling, emotions, performances, and impact,” the source added. “Rani coming on board has only amplified the vision.”

After the massive success of OMG and OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the franchise that redefined socially driven cinema in Bollywood. Known for blending thought-provoking themes with mainstream entertainment, the Oh My God series has carved a unique space in Hindi cinema. With OMG 3, the makers are now aiming to raise the bar even higher.

The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji has already sent fans into a frenzy, as the duo were among the most celebrated stars of the 90s. Their pairing, combined with Amit Rai’s socially resonant storytelling, positions Oh My God 3 as one of the most awaited films currently in development.

While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, industry buzz suggests that OMG 3 is gearing up to be a bold, relevant, and emotionally powerful cinematic experience. With a blockbuster franchise, a visionary director, and two powerhouse performers at its core, expectations are sky-high.