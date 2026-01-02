Ravi Mohan Rings in 2026 With Kenishaa Francis as Ex-Wife Aarti Ravi Breaks Silence

Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, began 2026 on a serene and auspicious note. The popular Tamil cinema star welcomed the New Year alongside his ladylove, Kenishaa Francis, and pictures from their celebration quickly made their way to social media. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple appeared calm, spiritual, and content, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

Images of Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis celebrating New Year 2026 surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), instantly drawing attention. Their choice of ethnic outfits and understated celebration reflected a spiritually inclined beginning, with fans sending in wishes for the couple’s new chapter. While Ravi Mohan chose to mark the occasion with love and positivity, a contrasting and emotional narrative emerged from his former wife, Aarti Ravi.

Ravi Mohan is all set to make 2026 exciting with a promising lineup – Parasakthi, Genie, KaratheyBabu, BroCode, and his much-awaited directorial debut AnOrdinaryMan.

On the same day, Aarti Ravi shared a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to her mother, Sujatha Vijaykumar. Alongside a childhood photograph and a recent picture of the mother-daughter duo, Aarti penned a deeply emotional note reflecting on the challenges her family faced over the past year. She began by stating that 2025 had been particularly difficult for her mother.

In her post, Aarti alleged that her mother had been unfairly portrayed as the “villain” in her story due to what she described as an “overworked PR effort.” She wrote that blame was wrongly assigned, but time had gradually revealed the truth. According to Aarti, despite facing intense negativity and criticism, her mother chose silence and dignity over public confrontation.

“Even when you had every opportunity to defend yourself, you chose restraint over retaliation,” Aarti wrote, praising her mother’s strength and composure. She further added that those responsible for the chaos had learned their lessons in due course. “Karma is a boomerang, Ma. It always finds its way back,” she stated, expressing hope that the coming year would bring healing and peace.

Concluding her emotional message, Aarti announced that she and her family would now step back from the noise, declaring they were “no longer participants in the circus.” She signed off by wishing her mother love, health, and serenity.

For context, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi parted ways in September 2024. As Ravi Mohan begins 2026 with a fresh chapter alongside Kenishaa Francis, Aarti’s poignant note highlights unresolved emotions and a personal journey of resilience—making the New Year a moment of contrast for both sides.