Drashti Dhami Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Leela Khemka, after 14 Months of Privacy

Drashti Dhami, one of Indian television’s most loved faces, may have stepped away from the limelight in recent years, but her latest update has brought immense joy to her fans. Ringing in the New Year on a deeply personal note, the actress took to Instagram to share the first-ever face reveal of her daughter, Leela, delighting her 3.1 million followers.

Marking her daughter’s birthday celebrations, Drashti shared a heartwarming photo dump that gave fans a rare peek into her life away from the cameras. Announcing the big reveal, she wrote in the caption, “Hello World! Meet: Ms. Leela Khemka.” The post instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love, blessings, and emotional reactions.

The photos captured tender moments between Drashti and her little one, with Leela flashing an adorable smile as she played with her mother. Alongside these moments, the actress also shared glimpses of the pastel-themed birthday décor, thoughtfully arranged to celebrate Leela’s first year around the sun. The soft colours and intimate setup reflected the family’s preference for simplicity and warmth.

One of the standout images from the post featured a beautiful family portrait. Drashti and her husband, businessman Niraj Khemka, smiled lovingly at the camera while little Leela sat on her father’s lap, gleefully smashing her birthday cake. The candid moment, seemingly captured in the comfort of their home, offered fans a rare and genuine glimpse into the couple’s private world.

This reveal marks the first time Drashti and Niraj have publicly shown their daughter’s face, nearly 14 months after her birth. Until now, the couple had consciously kept Leela away from public attention, sharing only side profiles or back-facing photos. Their decision was widely respected, making the reveal all the more special for fans.

The post received overwhelming love from the television fraternity as well. Celebrities including Shabir Ahluwalia, Manini De, Priya Malik, Pallavi Purohit, Siddhant Karnick, and Arti Singh dropped heartfelt comments, welcoming baby Leela into the spotlight.

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka tied the knot in 2015 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Leela, on October 22, 2024. Drashti remains a celebrated name in Indian television, known for iconic shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Geet, Madhubala, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She also won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, cementing her legacy as a versatile performer.