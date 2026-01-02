Hrithik Roshan Shares Emotional Wedding Moments From Cousin’s Big Day—Fans Are Swooning

Hrithik Roshan recently gave fans a rare peek into an intimate family celebration as he shared unseen pictures from his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. The actor took to Instagram to post a series of heartfelt moments from the ceremony and accompanied them with a deeply emotional note that quickly won hearts online.

In his post, Hrithik poured out his admiration for Eshaan, calling him not just family but a constant source of inspiration. He praised his cousin’s personal growth, creative passion, and quiet strength, describing him as “a giant on the inside.” Hrithik also welcomed Eshaan’s bride, Aishwarya, into the family with warmth, calling her beautiful both inside and out. The note reflected the actor’s emotional depth and close bond with his extended family, making the wedding post all the more special.

The wedding celebrations capped off what has been a near-perfect year for Hrithik. His 2025 began on a high note with The Roshans streaming on Netflix and the much-anticipated release of War 2, which further cemented his status as a box-office powerhouse. The year ended with joyous family moments, including a video that went viral of Hrithik dancing enthusiastically with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, at the wedding festivities.

As he bid farewell to 2025, Hrithik also shared an understated yet adorable post featuring his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The photos showed only the couple’s shadows as they struck goofy poses together. Wearing beanies and attempting to form a hand-heart—unsuccessfully, thanks to Hrithik’s famously awkward thumbs—the pictures were playful, intimate, and instantly loved by fans.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s professional life continues to spark speculation. Recent media reports suggest that Ranveer Singh may have stepped away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited Don 3. While no official confirmation has been made, a Filmfare report claims that Hrithik Roshan has emerged as a strong contender to lead the iconic franchise. Although discussions are said to be at an early stage, the possibility of Hrithik stepping into the legendary role has already created major buzz.

Between personal milestones and exciting career rumours, Hrithik Roshan seems to be entering the new year on a truly high note.