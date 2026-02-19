Karan Kundrra Reveals His Record-Breaking Bigg Boss Fee

Television star Karan Kundrra continues to remain one of the most popular faces in the industry, especially after his memorable stint on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan.

The show proved to be a turning point in his personal life as well, as he found love with Tejasswi Prakash, who went on to win the season. Their relationship blossomed inside the house and fans soon coined the nickname “TejRan” for the duo — a bond that continues to grow stronger even today.

Recently, Karan appeared on a podcast hosted by Elvish Yadav, where he opened up about his experience on the reality show and revealed an interesting detail about his earnings.

During their candid conversation, the actor spoke about the financial side of participating in Bigg Boss. When asked about the biggest paycheck of his career, Karan was quick to point to his time on the show.

He shared that he ended up creating history by quoting a fee that no contestant had asked for before.

According to him, the show’s makers had been trying to bring him on board for nearly four to five years. However, it was only after the COVID-19 pandemic that the opportunity finally aligned.

Karan admitted that he initially had reservations about participating, even jokingly telling the team that his short temper might make him an unpredictable contestant.

Despite his hesitation, he decided to quote a substantial amount — expecting it to possibly discourage the makers.

Instead, they agreed.

Karan revealed that the team behind the show informed him that no contestant in Bigg Boss history had demanded such a high fee.

He explained that his experience behind the camera, including working as a co-producer on certain projects, helped him understand the value he could bring to the show — and negotiate accordingly.

Season 15 went on to become one of the most talked-about editions, also featuring contestants like Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali.

Today, Bigg Boss remains one of the defining milestones in Karan Kundrra’s career — both professionally and personally.