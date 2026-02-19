Rajkummar Rao to Shoot Sourav Ganguly Biopic at Lord’s Cricket Ground!

One of the most eagerly awaited sports dramas in Indian cinema is all set to roll soon, as filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane joins forces with producer Luv Ranjan and producer Ankur Garg to bring the life of cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly to the big screen. The much-talked-about biopic, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is scheduled to go on floors this March and promises to be mounted on a grand scale.

According to sources close to the development, the makers have locked two of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world as primary filming locations — Lord’s Cricket Ground and Eden Gardens. Both venues hold immense historical and emotional significance in Ganguly’s illustrious career, and the team is determined to capture the authenticity of those defining moments by shooting at the actual locations.

Often referred to as the “Mecca of Cricket,” Lord’s Cricket Ground in London played a pivotal role in shaping Ganguly’s legacy on the international stage. From his iconic debut century in 1996 to the unforgettable NatWest Trophy celebration in 2002, the venue remains deeply intertwined with his cricketing journey. Recognizing this importance, the filmmakers have decided against recreating the stadium on a set, instead opting to film at the real ground to preserve realism and scale.

Similarly, Eden Gardens in Kolkata carries a special emotional connection, not only as one of the most historic cricket stadiums in the world but also as Ganguly’s home ground. The roaring crowds, the charged atmosphere, and the unforgettable matches played there form a crucial part of his story. By filming at Eden Gardens, the team aims to authentically recreate the intensity and passion associated with Ganguly’s leadership era.

Sources reveal that mounting the biopic on a grand canvas has always been the vision of Motwane and the team at Luv Films. Shooting at real locations was part of the plan from the outset, even though securing permissions at such globally renowned venues can be a complex process. Discussions and clearances are currently underway, and the production team is optimistic about beginning the first schedule in March.

Apart from Kolkata and London, the film will also be shot in Mumbai, covering various phases of Ganguly’s life — from his early cricketing days to his rise as one of India’s most influential captains. The narrative is expected to delve into his on-field heroics, leadership transformation, challenges, controversies, and his lasting impact on Indian cricket.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his immersive and transformative performances, has already begun preparations for the demanding role. The actor is reportedly undergoing intensive cricket training to convincingly portray the stylish left-handed batsman and former Indian skipper. From mastering Ganguly’s batting stance and signature cover drives to understanding his body language and captaincy persona, Rao is leaving no stone unturned in embodying the cricket icon.

The collaboration between Vikramaditya Motwane — celebrated for his nuanced storytelling — and Luv Ranjan’s production banner adds further weight to the project. With a strong creative team backing the film and real-life cricketing landmarks serving as its backdrop, the Sourav Ganguly biopic is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious sports dramas in recent times.

As anticipation builds, audiences can expect a cinematic tribute that not only highlights Ganguly’s cricketing milestones but also explores the man behind the legend. Further casting announcements and additional details about the film are expected in the coming weeks.