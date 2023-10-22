Motherhood has made Priyanka Chopra a tad more sensitive and fragile

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reflected on her role as a mom. The actress, 41, opened up about motherhood and how it is a journey filled with varying emotions. She detailed how often she finds herself feeling overwhelmed as a mom, reports People magazine.

The actress, who shares 21-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, with husband Nick Jonas, told People: “I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make.”

She continued: “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family. I look at (my daughter’s) smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far’. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child together via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka told People that having a little girl of her own never altered her stance on women’s rights.

She said: “I don’t know if (having my own daughter) specifically has made me want to get behind amplifying women’s voices. That’s something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career. There are so many women around the world that don’t get that opportunity.”

Still, the ‘Citadel’ star noted that motherhood has made her more aware of her own emotions.

“It’s made me a tad more sensitive and fragile, I think, and it makes me nervous a little bit. I didn’t expect that”, she added.