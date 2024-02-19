Rakul, Jackky to have ‘gluten free, sugar free’ treats for their wedding feast

Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having “gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats” along with other cuisines.

The couple are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. According to sources, both Rakul and Jackky are very much into fitness, hence, the decision of having healthy food for their wedding.

Jackky has his own well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, which has been a hotspot for many celebs. Rakul, a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms as well.

What sets their wedding celebration apart is a thoughtful health corner dedicated to promoting well-being. Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle and introducing special healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding.

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.