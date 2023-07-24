scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh flaunts toned physique, gives a glimpse of Rocky’s lavish lifestyle and giving Monday Motivashiun

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of romantic family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of romantic family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, on Monday shared a video, where he can be seen spreading the charm of ‘Rocky Randhawa’, and is giving us the glimpse of his character’s lavish lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ranveer gave a glimpse of an introduction to his character Rocky.

The video starts with Ranveer a.k.a. Rocky waking up to NseeB’s Munde Desi’ track. His pillow cover shows initial ‘RR’ printed on it. He then flaunted his washboard abs, and body shots, while working out in his grand bedroom.

There’s also a neon coloured quote on one of the walls: ‘No Pain No Gain’. There is then a shot of him taking a shower, and he wraps a towel with initials ‘RR’ on it.

The video also shows Rocky’s closet with high-end designer clothes, accessories, footwear and his lavish lifestyle. He then poses in front of a mirror, giving a pan-view of the room.

Ranveer further jotted down the caption: “Monday Aa #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK”, with a muscle emoji.

The video has left Ranveer’s fandom extremely impressed, with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar said: “Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot.”

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza.

The flick also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present a Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

