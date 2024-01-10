Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Rohit Roy wishes 'nicest guy in business’ Hrithik Roshan on 50th birthday

By Agency News Desk

Actor Rohit Roy has showered love on his ‘Kaabil’ co-star Hrithik Roshan, as the latter turned 50 on Wednesday, calling him the “nicest guy” in the business. Hrithik is celebrating his 50th birthday, and has received a warm greeting from Rohit, with whom he shared the screen in the romantic action thriller ‘Kaabil’. The film also stars Yami Gautam, and Rohit’s brother Ronit Roy.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared some throwback pictures with the birthday boy, and penned a wish.

The note read: “Sending you hugs and warmth on the big O!! Happy happy birthday to one of the nicest guys in the business… Have a great one Duggu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit was last seen in the psychological thriller ‘Forensic’. He also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of the aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

