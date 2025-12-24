Salman Khan’s Farmhouse Fun with MS Dhoni and AP Dhillon

Salman Khan’s warm camaraderie with some of the most popular faces in the country has always fascinated his fans, and a recent throwback picture has once again set social media buzzing. This time, the spotlight is on a candid moment shared by his close friend Atul Agnihotri from Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. What truly caught everyone’s attention was Salman posing alongside cricket icon MS Dhoni and global music sensation AP Dhillon—an unexpected yet exciting trio.

In the viral picture, Salman, Dhoni, and Dhillon are seen smiling carefree, completely covered in mud, clearly fresh from an adventurous outing. An ATV parked behind them hints that the trio indulged in some off-road fun, giving fans a rare glimpse into Salman Khan’s relaxed and playful side away from the film sets. The image quickly grabbed eyeballs, with fans loving the raw, unfiltered energy and the unlikely friendship on display.

While the picture brought smiles, Salman Khan’s professional commitments are equally commanding attention. The superstar is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan, which has already created massive curiosity despite its release date still being under wraps. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the intense and emotionally charged 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces—a rare modern conflict fought without firearms, relying instead on sheer physical strength, grit, and sacrifice.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, fans might not have to wait too long for a major announcement. Speculation is rife that the makers may unveil the film’s release date on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, making the occasion even more special. Initially, Battle of Galwan was being considered for an Eid release, a slot Salman has traditionally dominated. However, with Dhurandhar 2 already locked in for Eid, the team is now exploring alternative dates.

A source close to the project revealed that Salman is keen to avoid box-office clashes and believes every film deserves its own moment. As a result, the makers are eyeing summer release windows between March and June, aiming for a date that complements the scale and emotion of the film.

With viral moments off-screen and a powerful war drama on the horizon, Salman Khan continues to keep fans hooked—both with his friendships and his films.