BAD OMENS – Left For Good Song Lyrics

Song Name – Left For Good

Band – BAD OMENS

Check out Left For Good Song Lyrics by BAD OMENS

I saw the mire of truth

A calling refused

The folly of youth

I saw the smoke in the room

The masses consumed

In spite of the fumes

But I stay, I’ve been falling for so long

Why do I stay in the middle?

Why do I say just a little?

Why do I reach from the other side

For all I’ve left for good?

Because I yearn for a way out

For the hurt, for a way down

For the worst, for the pain now

For all I’ve left for good

For all I’ve left for good

I saw the body infused

With gardens in bloom

The liars exhumed

I saw them claw their way through

Thе throat of the truth

And iron the wound

But I stay

Why do I stay in the middlе?

Why do I say just a little?

Why do I reach from the other side

For all I’ve left for good?

Because I yearn for a way out

For the hurt, for a way down

For the worst, for the pain now

For all I’ve left for good

I won’t be what you thought of me

So I’ll leave with the honesty

The esteem of autonomy

Bitch, you owe me the apology

Yeah

Oh, motherfucker, you owe me an apology

Because I yearn for a way out

For the hurt, for a way down

For the worst, for the rain clouds

(For all I’ve left for good)

Why do I stay in the middle?

Why do I say just a little?

Why do I reach from the other side

For all I’ve left for good?

Because I yearn for a way out

For the hurt, for a way down

For the worst, for the pain now

For all I’ve left for good