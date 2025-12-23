BAD OMENS – Left For Good Song Lyrics

MusicLyrics

Song Name – Left For Good
Band – BAD OMENS

I saw the mire of truth
A calling refused
The folly of youth
I saw the smoke in the room
The masses consumed
In spite of the fumes
But I stay, I’ve been falling for so long

Why do I stay in the middle?
Why do I say just a little?
Why do I reach from the other side
For all I’ve left for good?
Because I yearn for a way out
For the hurt, for a way down
For the worst, for the pain now
For all I’ve left for good

For all I’ve left for good

I saw the body infused
With gardens in bloom
The liars exhumed
I saw them claw their way through
Thе throat of the truth
And iron the wound
But I stay

Why do I stay in the middlе?
Why do I say just a little?
Why do I reach from the other side
For all I’ve left for good?
Because I yearn for a way out
For the hurt, for a way down
For the worst, for the pain now
For all I’ve left for good

I won’t be what you thought of me
So I’ll leave with the honesty
The esteem of autonomy
Bitch, you owe me the apology

Yeah
Oh, motherfucker, you owe me an apology

Because I yearn for a way out
For the hurt, for a way down
For the worst, for the rain clouds
(For all I’ve left for good)

Why do I stay in the middle?
Why do I say just a little?
Why do I reach from the other side
For all I’ve left for good?
Because I yearn for a way out
For the hurt, for a way down
For the worst, for the pain now
For all I’ve left for good

