21 Savage and Drake – MR Recoup Song Lyrics

Song Name – MR Recoup
Singer – 21 Savage and Drake
Check out Mr Recoup Song Lyrics starring 21 Savage and Drake
Yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah
Just bought a pair of new gym f*ckin’ socks
Chubb’s Tyler Perry, he make plays for the block
Wasn’t even ’bout to rap on this, but it knocks
Where you tryna go? ‘Cause it’s smoke at the top
Spade at the party, throw them bitches in the truck
We was just on Yonge Street, they was eatin’ it up
My life ain’t a movie, bitch, it’s just us
They can’t find the shooter, bitch, ’cause it’s us
Us, us, it was us
Niggas shot my brother, now I don’t know who to trust
My opps be so broke that we’ve been shootin’ at the bus
Bro say, “Play it patient,” nah, dog, I’m in a rush, I’m tryna buck
Ayy, I’m tryna shoot, he tryna clutch, ayy
I’m tryna add him to the list like a deluxe, ayy
I’m tryna watch the windshield fall from off his truck, ayy
I’m tryna smack his twin, show him it wasn’t luck, pussy
Damn, Alex Moss, that’s a really big chain
Really, it’s no wonder why my neck is in pain
Damn, Iceman, your initials just changed
Mr. Recoup, that’s my other nickname
Spade at the party, long wheel, bass range
Chances are I’ll probably never see these hoes again
No Face B, that’s my m*therf*ckin’ hitter
Drake is your daddy and he couldn’t find a sitter
Every single year, what I’m grossin’, it get bigger
If I really pop it, I’ll have some niggas triggered (My bad)
I ain’t no real rapper, I’m a f*ckin’ gravedigger (Pu**y)
He don’t like me ’cause my niggas killed one of his niggas (B*tch)
Pitch-black paint, but the seats, they vanilla (Go)
I converse with CEOs, you talk on the pillow (Go)
Watch me do the trainin’ then smack your main hitter (21)
I got fifty-somethin’ old screws like my name spitter (21)
All these niggas cap, they exaggeratin’ hats (Pussy)
Go against the mob, you’ll be layin’ on your back (Frrt)
I don’t speculate, if I speak, then it’s the facts (Facts)
We the type of niggas, cut the tails off the rats (Bitch)
Us, us, it was us
Niggas shot my brother, now I don’t know who to trust
My opps be so broke that we’ve been shootin’ at the bus
Bro say, “Play it patient,” nah, dog, I’m in a rush, I’m tryna buck