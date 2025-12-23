21 Savage and Drake – MR Recoup Song Lyrics

Song Name – MR Recoup

Singer – 21 Savage and Drake

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

Just bought a pair of new gym f*ckin’ socks

Chubb’s Tyler Perry, he make plays for the block

Wasn’t even ’bout to rap on this, but it knocks

Where you tryna go? ‘Cause it’s smoke at the top

Spade at the party, throw them bitches in the truck

We was just on Yonge Street, they was eatin’ it up

My life ain’t a movie, bitch, it’s just us

They can’t find the shooter, bitch, ’cause it’s us

Us, us, it was us

Niggas shot my brother, now I don’t know who to trust

My opps be so broke that we’ve been shootin’ at the bus

Bro say, “Play it patient,” nah, dog, I’m in a rush, I’m tryna buck

Ayy, I’m tryna shoot, he tryna clutch, ayy

I’m tryna add him to the list like a deluxe, ayy

I’m tryna watch the windshield fall from off his truck, ayy

I’m tryna smack his twin, show him it wasn’t luck, pussy

Damn, Alex Moss, that’s a really big chain

Really, it’s no wonder why my neck is in pain

Damn, Iceman, your initials just changed

Mr. Recoup, that’s my other nickname

Spade at the party, long wheel, bass range

Chances are I’ll probably never see these hoes again

No Face B, that’s my m*therf*ckin’ hitter

Drake is your daddy and he couldn’t find a sitter

Every single year, what I’m grossin’, it get bigger

If I really pop it, I’ll have some niggas triggered (My bad)

I ain’t no real rapper, I’m a f*ckin’ gravedigger (Pu**y)

He don’t like me ’cause my niggas killed one of his niggas (B*tch)

Pitch-black paint, but the seats, they vanilla (Go)

I converse with CEOs, you talk on the pillow (Go)

Watch me do the trainin’ then smack your main hitter (21)

I got fifty-somethin’ old screws like my name spitter (21)

All these niggas cap, they exaggeratin’ hats (Pussy)

Go against the mob, you’ll be layin’ on your back (Frrt)

I don’t speculate, if I speak, then it’s the facts (Facts)

We the type of niggas, cut the tails off the rats (Bitch)

Us, us, it was us

Niggas shot my brother, now I don’t know who to trust

My opps be so broke that we’ve been shootin’ at the bus

Bro say, “Play it patient,” nah, dog, I’m in a rush, I’m tryna buck