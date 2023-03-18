scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying “I’m The Best” dance at Ananya Panday’s cousin’s Wedding

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, a social media influencer, married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray recently.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Their wedding bash was a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in Bollywood attending the ceremony.

There’s a video doing the rounds on social media where Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday can be seen dancing on ‘I Am The Best’ from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Shah Rukh Khan is smiling, looking at his performance on his song with his wife, Gauri Khan.

Aryan Khan also made a secret entrance at the venue, and his picture is going viral on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ahaan performed the song with actor Karan Mehta, and it’s going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. For those of you who don’t know, the song happens to be SRK’s hit number which also starred Juhi Chawla in it.

As Ahaan Panday and Karan were performing ‘I’m the best,’ Shah Rukh Khan stood in the front with his wife, Gauri Khan, smiling at it. SRK’s fan page shared the video on Twitter

