Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her red gown at Jio World Plaza Launch; Fans call her ‘Red Barbie Queen’

Shehnaaz Gill arrived in style for the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress and former Bigg Boss contestant looked sensational in a very plunging gown. Shehnaaz also walked the ramp at the event and flaunted her toned figure in the red hot ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor’s production Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh.

Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a drastic physical transformation following her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, as known by many, has emerged as a fashionista today. Her sartorial sensibilities changed by leaps and bounds as well.

Fans loved her look. One user commented saying, ‘Red Barbie Queen#shehnaazgill’