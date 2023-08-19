scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday took to social media, and gave her fans a glimpse into her weekend by sharing a sneak peek of her song playlist.

By Agency News Desk
Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'
Shraddha Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday took to social media, and gave her fans a glimpse into her weekend by sharing a sneak peek of her song playlist. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a snapshot of her playlist, which was the popular track by Zubeen Garg ‘Ya Ali’.

The song is from the 2006 romantic thriller film ‘Gangster: A love story’, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

The flick was directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Sharing the photo of the song, Shraddha wrote: “Some songs just have a different kind of magic!!!,” followed with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Stree 2’ starring Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit ‘Stree’.

The first instalment ‘Stree’ had garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Shraddha was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Pic. Sourceshraddhakapoor
6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shilpa Shetty drops quirky ‘This Barbie is South Indian’, hilarious
Next article
Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky ‘This Barbie is South Indian’, hilarious

News

Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

News

When actor Vipin Sharma felt the loneliest

Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present a ‘drunken act’ on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US