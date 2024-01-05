Soha Ali Khan remembers ‘Abba’ Tiger Pataudi on birth anniversary; visits his favorite place MCG

Actress Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on the 82nd birth anniversary of her father and former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Paying a rich tribute to her father, Soha visited one of her Abba’s favourite places to play, that is — MCG, and penned a heartwarming birthday wish.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also known as Tiger Pataudi was appointed India’s cricket captain at the age of 21. He was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pace bowler

Soha took to her Instagram handle, where she enjoys 3.7 million followers, and dropped a string of family pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a blue crop top, and paired it with white pants. Kunal opted for a black sweater and matching cargo pants.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress also shared a throwback picture of her father playing cricket at MCG. The last photo is a childhood photo of Soha playing with her dad.

The post had a geo tag of Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was captioned as: “It seemed only fitting to remember and celebrate Abba on his birthday today by visiting one of his favourite places to play – The Melbourne Cricket Ground. He scored many test hundreds but many consider his finest innings, as good as any century, to be the 75 at the MCG in 1967-68.”

“India was 25 for 5 when he came in to bat and he needed a runner because of a pulled hamstring – he couldn’t play his usual front-foot shots and hooked his way up to India totalling 162… his 75 that day made it to No. 14 in Wisden Asia Cricket’s list of the top 25 Indian test innings – “An innings played with one leg and one eye”. Happy birthday Abba @mcg,” the post added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen as Saiba in the web series ‘Hush Hush’. She next has ‘Chhorii 2’ in the pipeline.