Sonam Kapoor on India’s growing influence in world fashion

Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion and luxury icon, often referred by the West as the cultural ambassador of India to the world. According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023! She is always invited by many leading luxury fashion houses to witness their new collections due to her astounding impact in influencing popular culture of India and Indians across the globe.

Sonam was also the only Indian actor at the coronation ceremony of King Charles which signalled her status as the cultural ambassador of the South Asian diaspora.

Advertisement

Sonam says the West has finally realised how India can now contribute to fashion globally and she is proud to represent our beautiful country and its craftsmanship to the world.

Sonam says, “I think the West didn’t understand the power of our impact in this part of the world before. We are developing nations, but that is slowly changing, and we, as people here, have our growing voices as individuals and spending power as clients, making it difficult to be ignored anymore. Whenever I am at an international event, I make sure to wear from an Indian or South Asian designer.”

- Advertisement -

She adds, “Whenever represent India, I represent the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that the country enjoys. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It’s a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance.”

She further says, “Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship. It’s the realm of jewellery and embroidery. Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India.”