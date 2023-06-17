scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

It was a night full of fun, frolic and lots of dancing at Karan Deol's sangeet, father, Sunny Deol put on his dancing shoes as he performed on his iconic track 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'

By Agency News Desk

It was a night full of fun, frolic and lots of dancing at actor Karan Deol’s sangeet and his father, actor Sunny Deol put on his dancing shoes as he performed on his iconic track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

For the performance, he dressed up as his character Tara Singh from the film in a grey kurta, patiala pyjama, brown blazer and black shoes. He also sported a brown turban.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he posted the video of the star’s performance.

The 66-year-old actor’s son Karan is set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya on June 18. The sangeet took place on Friday night and had the Deol family in attendance.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

Sunny will next be seen in ‘Gadar 2’ with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will release in theatres on August 11.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jessica Williams on working with Jake Gyllenhaal: 'He's an insane actor'
Next article
Zoe Saldana is not too happy with 'Avatar' sequels being delayed
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report

News

Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Technology

Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Technology

9 in 10 Indians approve standardise charging cables for mobiles, tablets

News

Zoe Saldana is not too happy with 'Avatar' sequels being delayed

News

Jessica Williams on working with Jake Gyllenhaal: 'He's an insane actor'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

Technology

Students build mobile app for migrant workers' safety

Review

Movie Review | Adipurush: Too hot to handle

Technology

Meta allows its VR headset for 10 years old amid scrutiny

News

Lady Gaga confirms 'Chromatica Ball' film is in the works

News

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ poster unveiled

Sports

Ex-Brazil boss Scolari takes charge of Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Musk-inspired Reddit CEO refuses to budge amid widespread protests

Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outage again

Sports

Pakistan's participation at 2023 World Cup in India subject to government approval: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US