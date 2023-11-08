Sushmita Sen, former partner Rohman Shawl hold hands at Diwali party

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently released third season of hit streaming series ‘Aarya’, recently attended a Diwali party where she was seen holding hands with her former partner Rohman Shawl.

The two parted ways in 2021 but maintained a cordial relationship as they remained friends, as per the actor. They have been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai.

A video from a Diwali party, shared by a paparazzi, shows Sushmita and Rohman posing for cameras. While the actress donned a black saree with minimal jewellery, Rohman sported a white kurta-pyjama with a green blazer.

In the video Rohman can be seen holding Sushmita’s hands and helping her to walk in the saree as they get clicked by the photographers stationed at the venue.

Earlier, in December 2021, Sushmita had announced her split from Rohman after three years of their relationship. The two had met after Rohman sent her a text on Instagram in 2018. Notifying her followers about the breakup, the actress had posted a picture of herself and Rohman on social media.

Her post read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!”

Last year in July, former cricket administrator and fugitive Lalit Modi stirred the pot as he claimed to be in a relationship with Sushmita as he shared pictures from various social gatherings and their alleged holiday. However, Sushmita denied these claims and maintained that nothing of that sort happened.