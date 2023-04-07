scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Blurr', recently sent the Internet into a frenzy with her super fit avatar

By Agency News Desk
Taapsee Pannu's washboard abs leave the Internet amazed
Taapsee Pannu's washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Blurr’, recently sent the Internet into a frenzy with her super fit avatar.

The actress took to her Instagram to drop two photos of herself in which she is seen flaunting her six-pack abs. Needless to say, fans were impressed.

She shared two photos of herself wearing a black gym wear as she posed with her gym trainer, Sujeet Kargutkar. In the first picture, the actress can be seen flexing her core muscles but her caption has another story to tell – that of temptation and craving. Taapsee captioned the post, “Months of grilling and hard work only so i could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissantsa.

Her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comments section with praises. From Huma Qureshi to Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary – friends from the fraternity heaped praises on her dedication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Shah Rukh Khan which will hit the big screen in December 2023. She also has ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.

Previous article
Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May
Next article
Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle
This May Also Interest You
Sports

It brought tears to my eyes, I've devoted my whole life to hockey: Gurbux Singh

News

It is revealed that fentanyl is the cause of Coolio's death

News

(IANS Review) 'Gumraah': Muddled narrative, sleepwalking Aditya (IANS Rating: **)

News

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Technology

Discord introduces in-app soundboard

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

News

Mick Mars on Motley Crue Lawsuits: 'Can't believe they're pulling this c**p'

News

Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'

News

Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Technology

Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

News

Ram Charan opens up about doing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's 'Yentamma' song

Technology

Public Cloud Services market in Asia-Pacific to reach $154 bn in 2026

Technology

Cognizant, Microsoft to offer Cloud-based healthcare solutions

Lyrics

Sidhu Moose Wala – Mera Na Song Lyrics

News

Ahead of Akhil Akkineni’s b’day, makers announce release date of pan-India film ‘Agent’

Sports

Aizawl FC overcome TRAU FC to make Super Cup Group Stage

Technology

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US