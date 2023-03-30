scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised Urfi Javed's 'fashion' saying, 'I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.'

By Shweta Ghadashi
Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion pic courtesy twitter
Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion pic courtesy twitter

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised Urfi Javed’s ‘fashion’ saying, ‘I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.’

Urfi Javed has reacted to Kareena calling her ‘brave’ and ‘extremely gutsy’. The starlet took to her Twitter handle and reshared a report with her comment, ‘Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening ?’

Many took to her post’s comments section and showered praises on Urfi saying, ‘bold n beautiful’, ‘You deserve it’ and ‘You are better than her’.

Uorfi is famous for her unique fashion sense and quirky style. Earlier even Ranveer Singh has complimented her on Koffee With Karan.

Previous article
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston
Next article
Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on Dec 23
This May Also Interest You
News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on Dec 23

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

News

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meet

Health & Lifestyle

Centre gives full basic customs duty exemption on import of drugs for rare diseases

News

Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident

News

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

Technology

Gaming firm Electronic Arts laying off about 6% of its workforce

Technology

India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022

Technology

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Technology

Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Sports

Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

Review

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa Movie Review | An Action Hero

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu, Srikanth, Praneeth move into second round; Satwik-Chirag forfeit match

Sports

Miami Open: Cirstea upsets Sabalenka, reaches first WTA 1000 semifinal in a decade

Sports

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

News

Adipurush poster launched

Sports

Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US