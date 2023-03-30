Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised Urfi Javed’s ‘fashion’ saying, ‘I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.’

Urfi Javed has reacted to Kareena calling her ‘brave’ and ‘extremely gutsy’. The starlet took to her Twitter handle and reshared a report with her comment, ‘Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening ?’

Many took to her post’s comments section and showered praises on Urfi saying, ‘bold n beautiful’, ‘You deserve it’ and ‘You are better than her’.

Uorfi is famous for her unique fashion sense and quirky style. Earlier even Ranveer Singh has complimented her on Koffee With Karan.